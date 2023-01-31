Virginia Zoo mourns loss of its largest giraffe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo was closed Monday, January 30 to allow their staff to grieve the loss of their adult male Masai giraffe, Billy.

Billy was 21-and-a-half years old, one of the oldest Masai giraffes in human care, according to the zoo.

The zoo said the difficult decision for humane euthanasia was made because Billy's quality of life took "a quick turn following several months of age-related health issues."

During his life, the zoo said Billy contributed significantly to the "health and longevity" of his species, siring 15 calves as a participant in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. He also grew to be the largest giraffe in the Virginia Zoo's giraffe herd, topping 18 feet.

The zoo said Masai giraffe live 10 to 15 years in the wild, so Billy being close to 22 years old is "testament to the care he received here at the Virginia Zoo."

"The opportunity to care for and learn about Billy throughout his life has been a privilege and contributed to a larger body of knowledge about these spectacular animals to aid in their conservation," the Virginia Zoo said in a statement on Facebook. "Billy has long been a beloved and larger-than-life personality at the Zoo, and he will be deeply missed by Zoo friends far and wide."