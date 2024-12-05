Virginia YouTubers are buying out a Five Below and giving away all the toys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield couple is once again inviting the community to a toy giveaway just in time for the holidays.

Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the popular YouTube channel Treasure Hunting with Jebus since 2017.

They are best known for buying abandoned storage units and recording what they find inside.

This month, they are buying out an entire Five Below store to fill a haul with thousands of toys and games.

They recorded their shopping experience and the toy giveaway to share with the world.

In 2022, they invited hundreds of children to spin a wheel at Deep Run Park to determine how many seconds they had to grab as many toys as they could.

“It’s just rewarding. Christmas is just that giving time of year, and especially the last few years, the economy’s rough,” Stephen Frazier said. “A lot of people can’t provide Christmas like that, and we want to make as many Christmases magical as we can.”

Last year, the pair took a hiatus as Amber was pregnant with their son.

The couple still accomplished a holiday good deed by fulfilling the wish list of young patients in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

In previous years, they purchased hundreds of items at a Dollar Tree, but they always wanted to go bigger!

The couple is inviting anyone who needs help around the holidays to come out to Deep Run Park at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway on Saturday, December 14. The fun begins at 11 a.m. and continues until the toys run out.

Not only will they give away their haul, but they'll also have a raffle, along with an appearance by Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves.

In a 2022 interview, Stephen and Amber said they always dreamed about amassing enough money to buy out a toy store. He promised his grandmother he would fulfill their dream but wished she were still here to see their work.

They also credited the YouTuber MrBeast and his videos for inspiring them to give back to the community in an exuberant way.

“Now it’s kind of almost become a tradition. Everyone knows that every year we just buy out a toy store and give everything away, and our audience loves it. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it made me cry,’” Amber recalled.

