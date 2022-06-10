Watch
Virginia World War II hero laid to rest

First Lieutenant Mary Pardue was buried with honors at Seven Pine National Cemetery in Sandston on Friday morning.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia World War II hero has been laid to rest.

First Lieutenant Mary Pardue was buried with honors at Seven Pine National Cemetery in Sandston on Friday morning.

She died at the age of 100 in 2019.

Pardue served as a nurse in WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Heroic Achievement in Action in November of 1944.

While caring for patients in a ward tent in Italy, shells from long-range enemy guns began falling nearby. Fragments from a shell exploded, killing a patient, but Pardue kept calm, caring for the survivors.

Pardue was born in Coburn, Virginia and was laid to rest with her father and brother, both of whom were also veterans.

