Virginia to recognize women veterans at pinning ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The week of March 17 - 23 is designated to celebrate Virginia Womens Veterans Week.

The Commonwealth is honoring and recognizing women who have served and are continue to serve in the military. This is the week’s seventh consecutive year in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a special pinning ceremony and reception on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. Any current female service member or veteran is invited to the free ceremony in addition to the public.

There will also be an unveiling of Virginia’s new “Support Women Veterans” license plate.

DVS said some drivers started receiving their license plates this month.

“I am proud that Virginia was one of the first states to recognize the unique challenges often faced by our women veterans and that our Virginia Department of Veterans Services established a variety of special programs and services specifically to meet their needs,” said DVS Commissioner Chuck Zingler.

The Commonwealth is home to the highest percentage of women veterans of any state at more than 108,000.

Jocelyn Escober, a resource coordinator with DVS, noted that women veterans can sometimes feel forgotten.

“We really are important just as much as our male subordinates,” the Virginia National Guard soldier said. “I'm currently in the process of commissioning sometime soon. I want to be that leader and that role model — being that support system to the fellow service members that are females, not just the men.”

Jamilah Clay serves as women veteran assistant program manager with VDVS. She is also a U.S. Army National Guard veteran who served in the Middle East during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a sergeant.

“If you are a woman veteran, next week I urge you to come out and avail yourself to all the wonderful events and presentations that will be taking place in the great Commonwealth,” Clay said. “It's sort of a promotion for us. A great recognition and a time for us to be celebrated.”

Additional events in observance of Virginia Women’s Veterans Week include virtual presentations on March 19 and March 20.

The week coincides with Women's History Month.

