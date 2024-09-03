Happy Birthday! Virginia woman turns 105!

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 would like to wish Ms. Adele Farrar a very happy 105th birthday!

Her granddaughter shared a picture from a weekend birthday party.

She said Ms. Adele is still very much independent and living her best life!

The Louisa woman enjoys watching the news and court shows like Judge Judy and Divorce Court.

She also loves animals, especially her cat Peaches!



