Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes: 'I can't say no to them'

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Trick-or-treating is as easy as picking out a costume, then heading out to knock on doors and get some candy.

But for those in wheelchairs, it might not be as simple. For two little girls in James City County, that all changed with a big surprise on Saturday.

Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.

That's where Tabitha Sewer enters the picture. She put a message online, asking if there were any kids in wheelchairs who needed a costume.

The Johnsons reached out, and in just five days, Sewer and her family built two "carts" and surprised them on Saturday.

"I can't say no to them because they're so innocent and they bring me so much joy," Sewer said. "When Haddie cried, I almost cried myself. It just makes me so happy."

