Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes: 'I can't say no to them'

Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes: 'I can't say no to them'
kidssurprise.jpg
Posted at 10:08 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 22:10:40-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Trick-or-treating is as easy as picking out a costume, then heading out to knock on doors and get some candy.

But for those in wheelchairs, it might not be as simple. For two little girls in James City County, that all changed with a big surprise on Saturday.

Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.

That's where Tabitha Sewer enters the picture. She put a message online, asking if there were any kids in wheelchairs who needed a costume.

The Johnsons reached out, and in just five days, Sewer and her family built two "carts" and surprised them on Saturday.

"I can't say no to them because they're so innocent and they bring me so much joy," Sewer said. "When Haddie cried, I almost cried myself. It just makes me so happy."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone