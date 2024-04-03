Virginia woman gets the call to "Come on Down"

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman from New Kent got to fulfill the lifelong dream of being told to "Come on Down" on the 'Price is Right' Wednesday.

Linda Lia attended the taping back in February as part of a vacation to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. She had ordered the tickets online and knew she would be in the crowd but when her name was called, "... that was a little scary. They have signs to make sure that you can hear. And if you can't hear your name, they have a sign. And I saw my name immediately," Linda explained. "And I thought oh, my goodness. So I blacked out a lot. So I just jumped up, hugged my friend, and went around to come on down."

But Linda would have to play on 'Contestant's Row' four times before her bid was the lucky winner and she would get to go up on the stage. "I got it and I went up on stage but again, it's a blur," Linda exclaimed. "I remember going up there and I remember Drew."

Linda ended up winning an automatic robot from Contestant's Row. Then it was on to 'Five Price Tags.'

"I promptly picked a price tag. And then I had four more to pick. And you're not supposed to pick the price of the car. And of course, I picked the price of the car and I lost the game."

While Linda Lia's luck wasn't with her for the price tag game, she made a mark when it came to the Big Wheel.

"I spun a dollar on the wheel. That is my claim to fame," Linda declared. "I stood there and I yahh because I though that I could get around twice but I'm too little to get it around twice."

That big spin took Linda to the 'Showcase Showdown.'

"So the showcase was for the gentleman that was next to me," Linda explained, "It was two laptops. trip to New Zealand and a car of which I was halfway paying attention because I didn't know it was my showcase."

But it was her's as the other contestant would pass it to her to bid on. "...he passed it to me because he had already won a car," Linda said. "I forgot New Zealand was in the whole thing and I underbid but that's okay.

Linda says she had fun competing on national television.

