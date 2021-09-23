Virginia woman gets 2 life sentences for child sex abuse

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia judge has sentenced a woman to two life sentences after she was found guilty earlier this year of sexually abusing and making child pornography of her 2-year-old son.

News outlets report Kayla Nicole Thomas was sentenced Thursday.

Witnesses explained during her trial in June how Thomas sexually abused Steven Dale Meek II in January 2019 at the request of her boyfriend, McKenzie Kyle Hellman.

The toddler died about a week later due to injuries from another incident, according to testimony at other hearings related to the case.

Hellman is accused of killing the boy.