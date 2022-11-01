Watch Now
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 17:22:57-04

SALEM, Va. -- A Virginia woman celebrated a big milestone on Halloween as she turned 103 years old.

Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.

She said that the most important thing she's done in her 103 years is making memories with her family.

"My wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys. Oh, I couldn't begin to name all the good things that went on in my life," Mooney said.

She said the best present she received this year was the chance to celebrate another birthday with her loved ones.

