Virginia woman all smiles after throwing away $100,000 lottery ticket

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Talk about customer service. When Maria Pollard, of Chester, tossed away three Virginia Lottery tickets she thought were losers, a worker at the Walmart on Sheila Lane fished them out of the trash.

"The clerk told Maria it looked like one of her discarded tickets was actually a winner," a lottery spokesperson wrote in an email. "[Pollard] took the ticket to the Virginia Lottery office, where she learned she had won $100,000."

Her $100,000 prize is one of five grand prizes in the Crossword 5X series of lottery scratch tickets. Four additional prizes remain unscratched around the Commonwealth.

Pollard told lottery officials she planned to use her winnings to take her family on vacation. It was unclear how she planned to reward the quick-thinking Walmart worker.