Virginia winter storm knocks out power to 100,000+ Dominion Energy customers

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 03, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 140,000 of its 2.7 million customers were without power Monday at about 10:30 a.m.

A winter storm is moving through Virginia on Monday.

A majority of the outages were focused in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, according to Dominion's outage map.

Around 7,500 outages were reported in metro-Richmond the Tri-Cities. Most of those outages (4,700) were reported in Goochland.

"Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening. Crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to those customers affected by the storm," the company posted on its website. "We encourage customers to download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), or report online by clicking here."

