As Virginia wildfires burned closer to home, she was faced with a big decision: 'My thinking was impaired'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- The large wildfire that spread across 200 acres in Louisa County burned very close to Claire Miller's home.

"It was shocking how close it got to the house," Miller said. "It’s amazing our house is not up in flames."

Miller said her animals and children were not home when the fire started near Old Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon.

"At some point, I realized there was enough smoke that my thinking was impaired," she said. "I had to go find a closet and sit at the bottom of the closet to think, 'okay what are my priorities what do I need to grab.'"

Louisa officials ordered those in harm's way to evacuate in what was previously determined to be a Red Flag Warning Day due to dry and windy weather in Virginia.

"The conditions were very ripe for a fire to get going," Mineral Fire Chief Lloyd Runnett said. "The simplest thing can start a fire that can really spread very, very quickly with these kinds of conditions like we’re having right now."

Firefighters were able to mark the flames under control by Thursday morning.

Jim, who lives near Claire, had already left home for his safety at that point.

"What I’ve said is, yeah, we dealt with this real skillfully," he said with a laugh. "L-U-C-K-Y — skillfully.”

No injuries were reported in association with the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"I hope all of us are thinking about each other around the world at times like this," Miller said. "Increasingly, I think we’re needing to be a global community and help each other through disastrous times."

A burn ban in Virginia remains in effect through April.

