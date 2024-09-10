Mechanicsville High School students pay tribute to 9/11 victims 23 years after the attack

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — As the anniversary of September 11 approaches, students at Mechanicsville High School are paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic attacks 23 years ago.

For the last four years, the Junior ROTC program at the school has been involved in this special remembrance.

Savannah Irving, the commanding officer of the Junior ROTC, explains why this work is so important.

"It affects everyone because it was such a terrible day," Irving said. "We do this every year to remember and make sure no one forgets."

Even though Irving and her fellow cadets were not alive when the attacks happened, they feel a strong connection to the event.

"My mom told me about it—how she was in school and watched it on TV with her whole class," Irving said. "Even though I didn’t experience it, being here today shows how it impacted people like me who came after."

The cadets work hard to place thousands of American flags on the school grounds.

Each flag stands for one of the 2,977 people who died on September 11, 2001.

Irving, who leads the project, feels a lot of responsibility.

"As the commanding officer, I’m in charge of everyone here. It’s a lot of pressure, but I want to help this unit do well and get better each year," she said.

Peter Greenwald, the Senior Naval Science Instructor, is proud of what the students are doing.

"This work is part of the cadet creed, which talks about promoting patriotism and being responsible citizens," Greenwald said. "By planting these flags, the cadets are honoring those who died and remembering the events of 2001."

The students’ efforts are supported by the community. People driving by have been honking their horns to show their appreciation. "It’s great to see that our work is making a difference not just at the school but also in the community," Greenwald said.

Irving added, "It shows that we’re making an impact, and it’s the least I can do to give back."

The Junior ROTC program at Mechanicsville High School continues to honor the memory of September 11 and show its commitment to remembering those affected by the attacks.

