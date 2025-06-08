Virginia Voice's Guide and Stride: Making fitness accessible for visually impaired

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Voice hosted its first-ever Guide and Stride event on Saturday, promoting inclusivity through guided walking and running activities.

Participants of all fitness levels gathered at the track at Collegiate School's Mooreland Road campus where trained guides were available to assist anyone who needed help.

The family-friendly event encouraged people living with disabilities to engage in physical activity alongside their community.

The Henrico-based nonprofit focuses on ensuring equal access to community experiences for people with visual impairments.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Virginia Voice's Guide and Stride

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Virginia Voice's Guide and Stride

"We wanted to encourage folks to come out, enjoy the fresh air, get together with your community and move a little bit and groove with the music," Virginia Voice CEO Yvonne Mastromano said. "So this is our first ever Guide and Stride and we're really excited to be here."

The collaborative event began in the morning and continued throughout the evening.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.