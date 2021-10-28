Virginia veteran surprised with new Chester home

CHESTER, Va. -- A local veteran was given the gift of a lifetime on Wednesday when he was surprised with a new house in Chester.

A parade helped to kick off the celebration honoring Lance Corporal Nick Ellis.

The group Building Homes For Heroes chose to recognize Ellis who served four tours overseas before being honorably discharged from the marines.

While he was serving in Iraq in 2006, his unit was ambushed. He suffered serious injuries and was later honored with a Purple Heart.

At the end of Wednesday's parade, he was given the keys to his family's new home.

"Again, just thank you so much for taking time out. I'll never forget this, so thank you," Ellis said.

Building Homes for Veterans was founded 13 years ago and has gifted 255 homes to wounded veterans.

Chase Bank and Lowe's also assisted with Wednesday's event.