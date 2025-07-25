Police raid multiple Virginia vape shops, uncover illegal gambling machines and narcotics

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights and Virginia State Police executed search warrants at three vape shops Friday morning, seizing illegal gambling machines and narcotics.

The raids, which occurred simultaneously, drew attention from nearby workers and shoppers.

"I look out the door and there are like two vans, four or five police cars, a police officer with a battering ram and telling people to get on the ground," Melodie Dittman, who works in Pickwick Shopping Center near where two of the raids occurred, said.

"I was really concerned because I have never seen that much activity in this shopping center."

For several hours, investigators removed evidence in brown paper bags from the shops and loaded them into a van.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Noelle Nochisaki, who was present during the operation, said her office had received complaints about the businesses that were raided.

"If any citizen or business owners see illegal activity or something that is concerning to them, they should contact the police department so they can act upon it, if necessary," Nochisaki said.

Police confirmed they recovered illegal narcotics from two of the three vape shops and illegal gambling machines from all three locations.

"Colonial Heights needs to do a little bit more deep investigation of some of these so-called vape shops," Crystal Miller, who witnessed the raids, said.

One of the vape shops in Pickwick Shopping Center operates 24 hours a day, which has raised safety concerns among nearby workers.

"I am concerned because I work over here. I'm concerned for the safety of me and other people around here," Dittman said.

No arrests were made Friday and employees at the raided stores declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.