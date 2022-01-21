Need a vacation? These Virginia hotels are offering National Plan for Vacation Day deals

RICHMOND, Va. — We are just three weeks into the new year, and if you're like me, you already feel like you need a vacation.

Fear not! The Virginia Tourism Corporation and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association have you covered.

They're working with Virginia hotels to offer National Plan for Vacation Day deals.

Didn't you know National Plan for Vacation Day was January 25?

“By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to," Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said. "We invite all travelers to book their hotel and discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

Here's the deal, some Virginia hotels are offering National Plan for Vacation Day discounts if you book between January 25 - 28, 2022 for a future stay.

“Take advantage of these fantastic discounts to explore hotels and destinations across the Commonwealth," Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, said.