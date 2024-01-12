Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Union University unveils $500M campus master plan

Michael Thumbnails.png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails.png
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 07:03:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it enters its 159th year, Virginia Union University is plotting its future with a new master plan that calls for half a billion dollars’ worth of investment in and around its campus in Richmond’s Northside.

VUU’s Board of Trustees recently endorsed the advancement of the 10-year plan that envisions a new chapter for Richmond’s resident HBCU as a cultural anchor and economic driver for that area and the greater Richmond community.

While largely conceptual and subject to refinement, the campus master plan provides a picture of planned improvements through 2032, starting with new student housing buildings to create a “residential village” on campus, and new facilities to follow that include an athletics and wellness center, a performing arts center and a sports arena.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone