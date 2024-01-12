Virginia Union University unveils $500M campus master plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it enters its 159th year, Virginia Union University is plotting its future with a new master plan that calls for half a billion dollars’ worth of investment in and around its campus in Richmond’s Northside.

VUU’s Board of Trustees recently endorsed the advancement of the 10-year plan that envisions a new chapter for Richmond’s resident HBCU as a cultural anchor and economic driver for that area and the greater Richmond community.

While largely conceptual and subject to refinement, the campus master plan provides a picture of planned improvements through 2032, starting with new student housing buildings to create a “residential village” on campus, and new facilities to follow that include an athletics and wellness center, a performing arts center and a sports arena.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.