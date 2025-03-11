Heads up! Get down! What you need to know about Virginia’s statewide tornado drill

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — March 10 marked the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which coincides with the Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is partnering with the National Weather Service to promote the week, designed to refresh, remind, and educate everyone about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.

Every school, business, workplace, and family across the Commonwealth is strongly encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill.

It’s also a great time to make and practice your emergency plan, according to VDEM chief agency spokesperson Jason Elmore.

“Now is a good time to get yourself prepared. Know what you're going to do in the event of an emergency. Know the difference between what a watch and a warning is. Those are things important to know right now,” Elmore explained. “What are you going to do if you're at home and you get that notification that there's a tornado warning that is impacting your area? Where are you going to go?”

Elmore said if you're at home, get to the lowest level of your house. If that’s a basement, that is a great place to be. If you don’t have a basement, make sure you go to an interior room that doesn’t have any windows. Get down low and stay there until that warning has passed.

VDEM urged businesses to participate in the Statewide Tornado Drill. In Chesterfield County in September 2018, Ronnie Bishop was killed after a tornado hit his workplace.

“I think it's extremely important because people are working 40 hours a week, and they're going to be at these places of business for 40 hours during their week — and more than likely, that’s when these types of things are going to occur,” Elmore explained.

The drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System via the Required Monthly Test (RMT). There will not be an actual Tornado Warning issued, and the notification will not be sent to cellular phones.

When it comes to tornadoes, there's no such thing as "tornado season." Tornadoes can strike anywhere at any time, and you need to know the drill.

Tornadoes are nature's most violent storms. They can appear suddenly without warning and can be invisible until dust and debris are picked up or a funnel cloud appears. Be prepared to act quickly.

Know the Signs:

Strong, persistent rotation in the base of a cloud.

Whirling dust or debris on the ground under a cloud base; tornadoes sometimes have no visible funnel.

Hail or heavy rain followed by a dead calm or a fast, intense wind shift. Many tornadoes, especially in Virginia, are wrapped in heavy precipitation and can't be seen.

Loud, continuous roar or rumble, which doesn't fade away in a few seconds like thunder.

You're encouraged to register if you plan on participating in the Statewide Tornado Drill.

