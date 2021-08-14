Virginia to provide 3rd dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health announced that Virginia will make third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to those who are immunocompromised.

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those who are moderately and severely immunocompromised as of Saturday.

The move comes after the CDC updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third doses for those who have significantly compromised immune systems.

“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The CDC's move is the final step in the authorization process for third doses of the vaccines for some eligible populations.

Those in immunocompromised populations who have already received two doses should wait at least 28 days before receiving their third dose.

If possible, the third dose should be the same manufacturer as the previous two doses but it isn't required.