4 Virginia tickets win big Mega Millions money, just not the jackpot

RICHMOND, Va. -- While no one won Tuesday night's giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot, four tickets purchased in Virginia each won $10,000, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Four tickets purchased in Virginia matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Those $10,000 tickets were purchased from:

Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach

Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

Since no one won the jackpot, Friday's Mega Millions top prize is up to $1.02 billion. That is the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.