How these Virginia thieves managed to fleece Walmart stores of over $600,000: 'This was a full-time job'

YORKTOWN, Va. -- While the investigation into a retail theft ring originated in York County, Virginia, authorities believe the 7-person crew stole large, expensive televisions from big box stores - a yearlong coordinated effort with a retail value approaching $700,000.

The ring — based out of Hampton and Newport News — allegedly stole 691 TVs from mostly Walmart and Sam Club locations in up to ten states.

“A huge operation for them," said Rob Montgomery, the York-Poquoson Sheriff. "Approximately $183,000 worth of loss to Walmart in the Commonwealth of Virginia alone. We’re probably looking at well over $600,000 that this organization was responsible for from [Virginia] to Florida.”

WTVR York-Poquoson Sheriff, Rob Montgomery

Their target at the stores were mostly 70" and 80" TVs valued at $600 and more. Crew members allegedly would purchase a new TV at a store and immediately take it into a box truck waiting outside. They would then unwrap the new TV and place an old, broken TV back in the new box.

Investigators said the serial number and product tags were removed from the brand-new TVs and placed on the busted ones. The suspects were able to rewrap the broken products so well that the employees at stores thought they were returning an unopened TV box.

In some cases, the broken TVs were placed back on the shelf and other customers ended up purchasing them, which the stores would then have to replace.

"They had packaging material waiting, and they were able to do this in such a fashion when they returned them to the store, whatever clerk or associate they were dealing with looked at the item and thought it was an unboxed item or that it had not been opened," said Layne Forrest, the lead investigator on the case for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

The money making part of the operation, officials said, happened online. The crew would sell the stolen, new TVs on social media — primarily Facebook Marketplace — for similar prices to the stores. Since May 2023, the total loss at Walmart stores alone is $681,230, according to authorities.

“This was a full-time job for the crew. They were going from store to store to store on a daily basis," Forrest said.

The first piece of evidence that clued investigators into the theft ring was a Sam's Club membership card. One of the suspects used their card to return TVs to multiple locations, which was flagged by the corporate loss/prevention team.

Investigators said they believe the ring also targeted Target stores in multiple states. York-Poquoson deputies said they are coordinating with other police agencies in Virginia and the investigation remains open.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

The Richmond region was a heavy target for the retail theft operation. Forrest said every single Walmart near Richmond and some Target locations were hit.

“Nine different [confirmed] stores in Richmond, but these locations were hit multiple times during the months of the investigation," he said.

Four suspects are already under arrest, charged with multiple felony counts:



Lisa Byrd, 35, of Newport News

Aaron Crein, 25, of Newport News

James Montgomery, 34, of Newport News

Timothy Ricks, 36, of Newport News

Deputies said three other individuals are still not accounted for as of yet:

Craig Clary, 34, of Hampton

Camrin Council, 25, of Hampton

Shawn Washington, 44, of Newport News

All seven face charges of organized retail theft, money laundering, conspiracy to commit a felony, and larceny with the intent to sell or distribute, officials said.

The organized retail theft law in Virginia went into effect last July. It says anyone who steals "retail property from one or more retail mercantile establishments, with a value exceeding $5,000 aggregated over a 90-day period" can be charged with a Class 3 felony — punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

Representatives from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' office said local law enforcement is using the new organized retail theft law with increased frequency. However, they say that this ring was one of the largest operations charged under the statute to date.

“Retail theft in Virginia averages about $1 billion a year, based on information the Attorney General’s office has been able to gather," said Montgomery. "Eventually, as we all know, those losses are going to be passed down to the average consumer.”

Virginia investigators said they are working with law enforcement and big box stores in other states to look into other potential incidents.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.