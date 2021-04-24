Watch
Virginia tenants fear they'll be displaced by Amazon workers

Hannah Kane/AP
This March 15, 2021 photo provided by Hannah Kane shows tenants protesting at Freddie Mac headquarters in McLlean, Va. Residents of the Southern Towers apartment complex fear they're being squeezed out. They see warning signs all around: the complex of five, 16-story buildings sold last year for half a billion dollars, at a time when investors and speculators are clamoring to get in on the region's housing market as Amazon builds its second headquarters in nearby Crystal City. (Hannah Kane via AP)
Virginia Virus Outbreak Evictions
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 15:09:01-04

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Some of the tenants of a massive apartment complex providing affordable housing in northern Virginia fear they will replaced by high-earning Amazon workers when a federal moratorium on evictions ends.

California-based CIM Group bought the five 16-story buildings of Southern Towers last year for half a billion dollars.

Since then, the company has filed eviction proceedings against more than 260 tenants.

The residents fear the landlord will remake the towers to take advantage of the highly paid Amazon workers who are coming to the area to work in the company's new headquarters.

CIM Group said it does not plan to turn the Towers into luxury housing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
