First-of-its-kind initiative in Virginia offers free access to mental health services: 'The need is there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia may be leading the way when it comes to offering online mental health services to those who may not be able to afford them.

After acting as a pilot program for almost two years, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now active, partnering with clients at 22 different free and charitable clinics across the commonwealth with over 100 volunteer therapists who are working toward licensure.

The initiative is said to be the first of its kind in the United States that not only helps uninsured or underinsured patients get mental health support virtually, but also supports those in the workforce who are trying to complete licensure requirements.

WTVR Virginia Telemental Health Initiative

Dr. Muriel Azria-Evans with Health Brigade said many free and charitable clinics may not have any mental health professionals on their staff, but through the virtual initiative, clients can meet with therapists located anywhere in Virginia. She said the program may also apply to individuals who have Medicaid but cannot get coverage for counseling services.

"When you think about a clinic that's just medical and all of sudden, they're saying, 'Wow, in essence, we have this, not-on-site mental health resource,' that's huge," Azria-Evans said.

Azria-Evans said her clinic is seeing an increase in clients requesting online mental health services, particularly those who do not speak English as their first language.

"We have more and more folks struggling with depression and anxiety of course," she said. "Especially folks that we serve, many of them have transportation barriers."

WTVR Dr. Muriel Azria-Evans with Health Brigade

According to a 2023 survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, the average wait time to see a therapist is around three months or longer, oftentimes due to staffing shortages.

Those behind the only program say during its pilot phase, the average wait time was around 11 days. There were nearly 2,000 telemental health sessions scheduled.

"I do think, hopefully, it will build our provider pool to address some of the shortage," Azria-Evans said.

Azria-Evans said she doesn't expect the need for free, virtual mental health services to lessen any time soon.

"I think it's going to grow," she said. "The need is there."

WTVR Health Brigade

The following list includes all of the participating charitable clinics in Virginia:



Adams Compassionate Healthcare Network (Chantilly)

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

Blue Ridge Free Clinic (Harrisonburg)

Culmore Clinic (Falls Church)

Free Clinic of Culpepper

Free Clinic of Powhatan

Goochland Cares

Greene Care Clinic (Stanardsville)

Guadalupe Free Clinic (Colonial Beach)

Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic (Woodbridge)

Ohlen R. Wilson (Galax)

Sinclair Health Clinic (Winchester)

Bradley Free Clinic (Roanoke)

Brock Huges Medical Center (Wytheville)

Charlottesville Free Clinic

CrossOver Healthcare Ministry (Richmond and Henrico)

Fauquier Free Clinic

Free Clinic of Frankly County/Bernard Healthcare Center

Health Brigade (Richmond)

Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic (Tappahannock)

Page Free Clinic (Luray)

Shenandoah Community Health Clinic (Woodstock)

Interested patients can contact free and charitable clinics directly to determine their eligibility and make appointments.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!