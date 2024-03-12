Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia rheumatology telehealth startup strikes deals with Sentara, OrthoVirginia

blake-wehman2-Cropped.png
BizSense
blake-wehman2-Cropped.png
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 06:56:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after launching as a standalone telehealth clinic with a focus on rheumatology, Remission Medical is branching out by contracting itself out to other health providers.

The local startup is slated to start offering virtual rheumatology care on behalf of Hampton Roads-based health system Sentara Healthcare next month.

Under the arrangement, Remission’s practitioners will provide services to Sentara’s patients with rheumatic conditions like arthritis and Crohn’s Disease in exchange for fees charged to Sentara for the virtual visits handled by Remission.

The contract is similar to a recently launched agreement between Remission and Richmond-based OrthoVirginia, in which Remission’s team provides virtual care to the orthopedic practice’s patients located in western Virginia.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone