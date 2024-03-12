Virginia rheumatology telehealth startup strikes deals with Sentara, OrthoVirginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after launching as a standalone telehealth clinic with a focus on rheumatology, Remission Medical is branching out by contracting itself out to other health providers.

The local startup is slated to start offering virtual rheumatology care on behalf of Hampton Roads-based health system Sentara Healthcare next month.

Under the arrangement, Remission’s practitioners will provide services to Sentara’s patients with rheumatic conditions like arthritis and Crohn’s Disease in exchange for fees charged to Sentara for the virtual visits handled by Remission.

The contract is similar to a recently launched agreement between Remission and Richmond-based OrthoVirginia, in which Remission’s team provides virtual care to the orthopedic practice’s patients located in western Virginia.

