Virginia Tech students march to Take Back the Night

BLACKSBURG, Va. — More than 100 Virginia Tech students and community leaders gathered for an event to shine a light on sexual violence, which the university is working to address.

As survivors shared their stories at the annual Take Back the Night rally and march, there was an overall message that the Virginia Tech community is there to support each other.

While the university has been increasing its efforts this semester, students said there is still a long way to go.

“A big step first step in moving forward is having our university officials communicate with us more with these issues, really show us that they care,” student Jacob Dullack.

While the university has made it clear they stand with students, administers said that solving the issue will take time.

“It's important to do the work to make sure the community is aware the work is being done to show progress but also recognize there's not an end point,” Virginia Tech Police Chief Mac Babb said. “We're always going to have to refresh the ideas, refresh the message.”’