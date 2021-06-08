Virginia Tech requires students to get vaccinated before returning

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech's President announced Monday that students must be fully vaccinated by the time they return in the fall.

In a message sent out to the campus community, President Tim Sands announced that the university will require all undergraduate and graduate students to be fully vaccinated and also will require students to register their vaccination status with the university.

After students receive their final dose of the vaccine, they will need to submit a copy or photo of their vaccination card to the Online Student Health Portal.

This information must be submitted by August 6 in order for students to attend classes in the fall.

Students can apply for an exemption from the vaccine for certain religious or medical reasons.