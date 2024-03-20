Watch Now
Virginia Tech beats Richmond in NIT

Lynn Kidd had 20 points in Virginia Tech's 74-58 win over Richmond on Tuesday night in the NIT.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 09:17:45-04

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd had 20 points in Virginia Tech's 74-58 win over Richmond on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Kidd added eight rebounds for the Hokies (19-14). Sean Pedulla scored 17 points and added seven assists. Michael Collins Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Isaiah Bigelow and Dji Bailey each scored 15 points for the Spiders (23-10). Jordan King also put up six points, six rebounds and four assists.

The teams entered the break with Virginia Tech ahead 33-28, while Kidd led his club in scoring with 10 points. Virginia Tech took the lead for what would be the final time on Mylyjael Poteat's free throw with 13:28 left in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
