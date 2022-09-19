Virginians will soon receive tax rebates: ‘Any little bit helps’

RICHMOND, Va. — More than three million Virginia taxpayers with a liability will soon receive a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.

The rebate was allocated in former Governor Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget and was passed by the 2022 General Assembly.

The Virginia Tax website posted a lookup tool on Monday to allow taxpayers to check their eligibility. You’re not eligible for a tax rebate if you did not file income taxes this year.

The state should issue your rebate by Oct. 17, as long as you filed your taxes by July 1. That means you should receive your rebate either by direct deposit or check in the mail by Halloween.

The deadline to file your taxes and receive a rebate is November 1.

“Largely what has occurred is that the state over the last year was relatively swimming in money because of the combination of the fact that the economy did not suffer as much as some people thought during COVID and the state received very substantial dollars from the federal government as well,” said CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth.

If you owe a state or local agency money, they are required to use your rebate to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder.

Tax liability is the total amount of tax owed in a given period, by individuals and organizations, to federal, state, and local governments, according to bankrate.com.

Visitors in Carytown told CBS 6 that any amount of money helps, especially with rising inflation. Most were unaware of the news that they were eligible for a tax rebate.

“I don’t know if it’s enough, but any little bit helps,” Rich Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez plans to pay bills with his rebate.

“If they want to give it to me, I’ll take it,” he said.

