Group raises awareness about mental health and addiction: ‘Bring everybody together'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Jade Ruggieri in the video player above.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Despite the rainy weather Sunday, a small group gathered in Powhatan to raise awareness about mental health and addictions. Watch the video report above to find out how they hope to create legislative change.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.