Virginia Supportive Housing planning dozens of low-income apartments near Six Points

RICHMOND, Va. — A local mental health network is carving out part of its Northside campus for an area housing nonprofit that’s looking to add dozens of income-based apartments in the Highland Park area.

Virginia Supportive Housing is planning a four-story building with 83 low-income units on undeveloped land across Rady Street from the Northside Campus of Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, which is donating the 1.7-acre site to VSH.

VSH provides permanent housing and support services for formerly homeless adults. Based in Henrico, the 36-year-old nonprofit has a portfolio of 17 rental communities and five scattered-site housing programs from Charlottesville to Hampton Roads.

