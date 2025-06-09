Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia SUN Bucks program returns to help feed kids this summer

Virginia, along with the majority of states, are partnering with the federal government to provide a $120 payment starting Thursday to support the diets of school-aged kids in low-income households.
Could you use $120 to buy food this summer? Find out if your family is eligible.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is fighting summer hunger with a grocery benefit program for kids.

Virginia's SUN Bucks program will provide a one-time $120 benefit per eligible child starting in July.

Families already using SNAP benefits will see the money added to their existing cards. Other qualifying families will receive new cards in the mail.

The program has helped more than 713,000 children last year.

Most eligible kids are automatically enrolled if they receive free or reduced school meals, or if their families participate in certain assistance programs.

Others can apply online at virginiasunbucks.com or by calling (866) 513-1414 starting July 1.

Watch: Could you use $120 to buy food this summer? Here's how to find out if your family is eligible.

Could you use $120 to buy food this summer? Find out if your family is eligible.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone