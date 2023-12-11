Virginia Storm Damage: Tree crashes into Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ryan Larkin was in good spirits Monday morning despite a large hole in the side of his Penobscot Road home.

As wet, heavy snow fell and rain poured down in Henrico County Sunday night into Monday morning, a tree fell into Larkin's kitchen while his family of three slept.

“We heard the sound of what sounded like multiple car crashes since we back up to Parham Road. There's a lot of traffic there. So I thought there was a car crash but came out of the bedroom and saw a solid gaping hole in the side of our kitchen,” Larkin said.

Larkin said he called 911 just after 5 a.m. Monday.

“My son's room is right there so that could have been potentially worse if [the tree] had gone through the whole building and the second floor of the house,” he said.

No one in his family, including their dog, was injured.

Larkin was working with their homeowner's insurance and searching for someone to help clean up their mess.

Chesterfield Damage

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were dispatched for a call of a tree that fell into an apartment on Route 1.

Firefighters found a large tree limb that fell through the roof of a home in The Masonettes apartments at 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were displaced but no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.

Officers also shut down multiple streets due to flooding and downed trees in Chesterfield and Henrico’s East End during the Monday morning commute.

Henrico Police warned drivers that Portugee Road near the Richmond International Airport was impassable and dangerous because of high water.

Chesterfield Fire said their crews responded to a half dozen calls for trees across roads throughout the county like on Ridgerun Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.