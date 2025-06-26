Virginia State raises $12K for student tuition assistance via viral 'Boots On The Ground' fan sales

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State University has raised $12,000 for its Student Tuition Assistance Fund by selling graduation fans that went viral on social media during the university's recent commencement ceremony.

The university announced this week that it sold 600 fans at $20 each after they became an unexpected hit during the May 17 graduation ceremony.

During the celebration for more than 600 graduates, attendees discovered fans placed underneath their seats.

When 803Fresh's viral hit "Boots On The Ground" began playing through the speakers, students responded with the song's popular catchphrase: "Where them fans at?"

Video footage of the moment spread across various social media platforms, creating significant buzz within the VSU community.

"With the help of a viral video, the surprise celebration for students turned into a legacy defining moment for the university," VSU said.

The university decided to capitalize on the fans' popularity by selling them, with all proceeds directed toward helping students who cannot fully afford their college tuition.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.