Virginia State University's Trojan Explosion Marching Band ranked among best in the country

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State University's Trojan Explosion Marching Band is one of the best in the entire nation. That's according to a new ranking by ESPN.

ESPN released the rankings for HBCU Gameday Friday. It ranked VSU's Marching Band as the third best in the Division II category of the HBCU Band of the Year rankings.

"We are very appreciative and deeply humbled by these rankings," said VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands, Dr. Taylor Whitehead. "It has obviously been a great year for the program, but we aren't done yet."

Important factors in the ranking decision included drum majors, musicality, percussion, and drill or marching maneuvers. Judges then score individual performances based on the specified areas.

While VSU currently sits at 3rd overall in the top 15, the rankings are subject to change. In November, the top five bands will be revealed for the year. Then the top two in each division will be given a chance to compete for the 'ESPN Band of the Year' title on December 15th.

"Our goal is to be on that stage when the time comes, showing everyone that Greater Happens Here at VSU," said Whitehead.

The VSU Trojan Explosion Marching Band has been a figurehead in the national spotlight this year. In February they performed at the White house and recently competed at the National Battle of the Bands competition in Houston in August.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!