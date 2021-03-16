Virginia State University President crosses up student in viral video

ETTRICK, Va. -- Respect your elders. That was a lesson 24-year-old Virginia State University student Afolabi Oyeneyin learned the hard way while showing off his ball-handling skills around campus.

The graduate student was trying to spark a social media trend where he'd approach a random student and "cross him up" with a basketball move.

A video posted to social media showed the Maryland man get the best of three people.

Eventually, Oyeneyin spotted Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah.

Before Oyeneyin could get ready, Dr. Abdullah stole the ball from the student.

After taking off his suit jacket, Dr. Abdullah threw the ball off Oyeneyin's head and then gave him a taste of his own medicine -- dribbling the ball between his legs and then hitting Oyeneyin with a presidential killer cross up.

Those watching it live went wild.

Afolabi, who made the video last week, said he sat on it a bit before posting.

The video immediately caught fire when he posted it Tuesday afternoon.

It approached 1 million views in just a few hours.

"I knew it was going to be big," Oyeneyin said of his video. "But this is insane, to be honest. I've never seen that happen before. People are seeing it from all over the world."

Oyeneyin said he planned to challenge Dr. Abdullah to a rematch soon.