Virginia State University Police Officer shot, campus on lockdown

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University is locked down Sunday morning after the person who shot a campus police officer remains on the run.

The officer was last listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to university officials and Chesterfield Police.

"The shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to an on-campus disturbance," a Virginia State University spokesperson wrote citing Chesterfield Police. "The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. The suspect remains at large."

The campus remained on lockdown Sunday "as a precaution," according to VSU Police Chief David Bragg.

The shooting happened along the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooting suspect.

The officer's name has also not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

