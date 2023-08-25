Virginia State University is getting its own Bobblehead

ETTRICK, Va. -- The Trojans of Virginia State University are among the two dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) being recognized with admission to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Virginia State University Trojans Bobblehead, now available for pre-order, is expected to ship in October.

Only 2,023 will be available for sale at $35 each.

A portion of the proceeds from each bobblehead sold will be reinvested into the respective schools.

The officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series debuted in February, with 13 HBCUs represented, including Norfolk State University.

The response was overwhelming, prompting the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to expand the collection, adding 14 more schools including VSU.

The HBCUs featured in the newest collection include:

- Albany State University Rams

- Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves

- Clark Atlanta University Panthers

- Coppin State University Eagles

- Elizabeth City State University Vikings

- Fayetteville State University Broncos

- Florida A&M University Rattlers

- Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

- North Carolina A&T University Aggies

- Prairie View A&M University Panthers

- South Carolina State University Bulldogs

- Southern University Jaguars

- Virginia State University Trojans

- Winston-Salem State University Rams

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Other notable Virginia schools represented in the museum store include the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

