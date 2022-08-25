Virginia State Trooper hurt, Chesterfield driver charged in crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield driver was charged in connection to a crash that sent a Virginia State Trooper to the hospital.

Randolfo W. Santos, 54, of North Chesterfield, was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and improper passing on a shoulder after the crash reported Wednesday afternoon along Route 60 in Cumberland County, Va.

"Virginia State Police Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654," an email from a Virginia State Police spokesperson read. "There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge. As the trooper began making the right turn, the Dodge pickup slowed down. But, the Nissan was traveling too fast and drove onto the right shoulder to avoid striking the Dodge. The Nissan then ran into the back of the Trooper's Taurus."

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police is investigating an August 24, 2022, crash along route 60 in Cumberland County, Virginia.

The trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.