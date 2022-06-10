Virginia State Trooper injured helping driver who'd broken down on the interstate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A Virginia State Trooper and a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when another driver drove into them along the side of Interstate 664 south in Newport News, Virginia.

"A Virginia State Trooper stopped to assist a disabled motorist [at about 8:10 a.m. Friday]," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "As the trooper was sitting in the vehicle awaiting assistance from VDOT, the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the roadway striking the trooper's vehicle and the disabled vehicle."

Both the trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Richard Hedgepath, 42, of Charlottesville, was identified as the driver of the Hyundai sedan. Hedgepath was charged with reckless driving.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.