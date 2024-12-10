Virginia State University's Trojan Explosion Band competes for HBCU Band of the Year

ETTRICK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Trojan Explosion Band from Virginia State University is getting ready to perform at a big event in Atlanta. They are competing for the title of HBCU Band of the Year, which is a national competition on ESPN.

The band is traveling from their campus in Virginia to Atlanta to try to win this prestigious competition.

This year, the Trojan Explosion Band has earned recognition as one of top Division II HBCU band in the country.

Myles Spann, a member of the band and a twirler, said that being invited back is a great honor.

He feels it shows how hard they have worked.

"We’re the talk of the CIAA, we’re the talk of Division II, we just have a different performance quality and a different standard that a lot of bands lack," Spann said.

Both Spann and senior saxophonist Jasmine Pierce shared that this journey has taken a lot of effort, but it has been worth it. Last year, the Trojan Explosion Band came in second place in this competition.

"We got to do whatever it takes, might be some long days, long mornings, we gotta do what we gotta do to get the win," Pierce said.

"It’s like a family, so we support one another and the more we support the better it becomes," Spann said.

Band Director Dr. Taylor Whitehead said that this year, they hope to win their first national championship.

No matter what happens, he believes they have proven they can compete with the best bands in the country.

"A lot of work, a lot of frustration, a lot of sweat, tears, passion drive, commitment but most of all love for music," Dr. Whitehead said. "The students, the talent level, the staff that we have and we strive on excellence and we wont accept anything less than that."

The competition will be broadcast live on ESPN+ on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

