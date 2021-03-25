Virginia State to remove names from four campus buildings

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State University announced it will begin removing the names of individuals from four of their campus buildings, who they felt do not represent the school's beliefs and legacy.

Their Board of Visitors recently approved the renaming of Byrd Hall, Eggleston Hall, Trinkle Hall and Vawter Hall.

They have appointed a committee to identify individuals to be considered for the new names of the buildings.

The current signs on the buildings will be removed, and new, temporary signs will take their place.

Byrd Hall will be temporarily known as Building B, Eggleston Hall as Building E, Trinkle Hall as Building T and Vawter Hall as Building V.

Byrd Hall was named for Harry Floyd Byrd, former Governor of Virginia. Eggleston Hall was named in honor of Dr. Joseph D. Eggleston, a former member of the Board of Visitors at Virginia State College.

Trinkle Hall was named for the former Governor of Virginia, Elbert Lee Trinkle. And Vawter Hall, one of the oldest buildings on the campus, was named in honor of the school's late rector, Charles E. Vawter.

“Virginia State University campus buildings and the campus environment should reflect the Institution and be a source of pride for the students, faculty, alum and staff who live and work inside them,” said Ms. Tonya S. Hall, VSU Vice President for External Relations. “We want to ensure that the names on all of our buildings are a reflection of the rich history of our VSU story.”