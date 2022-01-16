State police working 140+ crashes, 160+ disabled vehicle calls during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Troopers have worked nearly 150 crashes as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday as a winter storm continues pushing snow northward through the state.
Virginia State Police responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles since 12:01 a.m. through 12:45 p.m. Sunday, according to officials with the agency.
"The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles," officials said. "There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period."
That includes:
- Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes (Photo from Culpeper County attached... crash with no injuries.)
- Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
Troopers are working a multi-vehicle backup on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer.
"A wrecker is on scene working to get the tractor-trailer re-connected, so the northbound lanes can be cleared and traffic can begin moving again. However, in the backup of traffic, there are two additional reported traffic crashes - one with minor injuries reported and the other with no reported injuries."
Troopers urged drivers to stay home.
"As the storm continues to cross the state, Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday...especially along the Interstate 81 corridor," officials warned. "Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads."
Troopers offered these tips for people who "MUST travel during the storm:"
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- As the storm moves through the state, there will be an increased chance of encountering emergency vehicles assisting motorists. If it is safe to do so, carefully move over and give these responders plenty of room to safely work.