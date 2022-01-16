State police working 140+ crashes, 160+ disabled vehicle calls during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Troopers have worked nearly 150 crashes as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday as a winter storm continues pushing snow northward through the state.

Virginia State Police responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles since 12:01 a.m. through 12:45 p.m. Sunday, according to officials with the agency.

"The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles," officials said. "There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period."

That includes:

Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes



12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes ( Photo from Culpeper County attached... crash with no injuries.)



21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes ( Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes



17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes



45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes



18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes



29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes Fairfax Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes

Virginia State Police Semi jackknifed on I-81 Roanoke County





Troopers are working a multi-vehicle backup on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer.

"A wrecker is on scene working to get the tractor-trailer re-connected, so the northbound lanes can be cleared and traffic can begin moving again. However, in the backup of traffic, there are two additional reported traffic crashes - one with minor injuries reported and the other with no reported injuries."

Troopers urged drivers to stay home.

"As the storm continues to cross the state, Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday...especially along the Interstate 81 corridor," officials warned. "Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads."

Troopers offered these tips for people who "MUST travel during the storm:"