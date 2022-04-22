Watch
Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of weed during traffic stop

Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 22, 2022
MCKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police seized 85 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County.

On April 13, a VSP trooper was on routine patrol on Interstate 85 when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado driving in a reckless manner in the southbound lanes. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and pulled over the pickup truck.

During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper recovered around 85 pounds of packaged marijuana that was concealed inside the pickup.

Joseph Cruz, 40, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more pounds of marijuana. He is being held on bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
