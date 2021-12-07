Virginia State Police investigate 2 deadly crashes on I-64

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed in two crashes along Interstate 64 in James City County on Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The first fatal crash was reported at about 3:41 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 244 near the Busch Gardens exit.

No additional information about the single-vehicle crash has been released.

Three and a half hours later, at 7:22 a.m., another deadly crash was reported at mile marker 227 near the Toano exit.

State Police continue their investigations into both crashes.

