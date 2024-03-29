Watch Now
Virginia has 42 state parks. Here's the exact minute the solar eclipse will peak at each one.

The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic. The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent.

While that's the place to be for the full eclipse experience — most of the continent, including Virginia, is outside the path of totality and will get a partial eclipse.

One option is to experience the solar eclipse at one of Virginia's 42 state parks.

"Depending on the park you’re at, the moon will block the face of the sun between 76 and 90 percent," a Virginia State Parks spokesperson posted online. "Check out the table below to learn more about when to expect the solar eclipse at each park. As you start planning your visit, don’t forget to pack your solar viewing glasses. If you don’t have any, each park will sell in their visitor center or gift shop for $1 plus tax while supplies last."

State ParkEclipse BeginsTime of Peak% ObscuredEclipse End
Wilderness Road1:49 p.m.3:09 p.m.90.1%4:25 p.m.
Sweet Run2:02 p.m.3:19 p.m.89.9%4:30 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Museum1:51 p.m.3:10 p.m.89.6%4:25 p.m.
Seven Bends2:00 p.m.3:18 p.m.89.6%4:30 p.m.
Sky Meadows2:01 p.m.3:19 p.m.89.1%4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah River2:01 p.m.3:18 p.m.89.1%4:30 p.m.
Natural Tunnel1:51 p.m.3:10 p.m.88.9%4:25 p.m.
Clinch River1:52 p.m.3:11 p.m.88.9%4:26 p.m.
Douthat1:57 p.m.3:15 p.m.87.8%4:27 p.m.
Hungry Mother1:53 p.m.3:12 p.m.87.6%4:27 p.m.
Natural Bridge1:57 p.m.3:16 p.m.86.7%4:28 p.m.
Leesylvania2:02 p.m.3:20 p.m.86.7%4:31 p.m.
Mason Neck2:02 p.m.3:20 p.m.86.7%4:31 p.m.
Claytor Lake1:55 p.m.3:12 p.m.86.5%4:27 p.m.
Grayson Highlands1:53 p.m.3:12 p.m.86.3%4:27 p.m.
New River Trail1:54 p.m.3:13 p.m.86.2%4:28 p.m.
Widewater2:02 p.m.3:19 p.m.86%4:30 p.m.
Lake Anna2:01 p.m.3:18 p.m.85.8%4:30 p.m.
Caledon2:02 p.m.3:20 p.m.85.4%4:31 p.m.
James River1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.85.3%4:29 p.m.
Fairy Stone1:56 p.m.3:14 p.m.84.7%4:28 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake1:57 p.m.3:15 p.m.84.7%4:29 p.m.
Bear Creek Lake1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.84.3%4:30 p.m.
Powhatan2:00 p.m.3:18 p.m.84.3%4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland2:02 p.m.3:19 p.m.84.3%4:31 p.m.
Holliday Lake1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.84.2%4:30 p.m.
High Bridge Trail1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.83.3%4:30 p.m.
Sailor's Creek Battlefield1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.83.2%4:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes1:59 p.m.3:17 p.m.82.9%4:30 p.m.
Staunton River Battlefield1:58 p.m.3:16 p.m.82.6%4:30 p.m.
Pocahontas2:01 p.m.3:18 p.m.82.5%4:29 p.m.
Belle Isle2:03 p.m.3:19 p.m.82.4%4:31 p.m.
Staunton River1:58 p.m.3:16 p.m.81.7%4:30 p.m.
Occoneechee1:58 p.m.3:16 p.m.81.4%4:29 p.m.
York River2:02 p.m.3:21 p.m.81.4%4:31 p.m.
Machicomoco2:02 p.m.3:20 p.m.80.5%4:31 p.m.
Chippokes2:02 p.m.3:19 p.m.80.3%4:30 p.m.
Kiptopeke2:03 p.m.3:20 p.m.79.2%4:32 p.m.
First Landing2:03 p.m.3:21 p.m.78.4%4:31 p.m.
False Cape2:03 p.m.3:21 p.m.76.7%4:31 p.m.

Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share where you plan to experience the eclipse.

The AP contributed to this report.

