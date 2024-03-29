Virginia has 42 state parks. Here's the exact minute the solar eclipse will peak at each one.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A total solar eclipse comes to North America on April 8. It will enter over Mexico’s Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic. The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent.

While that's the place to be for the full eclipse experience — most of the continent, including Virginia, is outside the path of totality and will get a partial eclipse.

One option is to experience the solar eclipse at one of Virginia's 42 state parks.

"Depending on the park you’re at, the moon will block the face of the sun between 76 and 90 percent," a Virginia State Parks spokesperson posted online. "Check out the table below to learn more about when to expect the solar eclipse at each park. As you start planning your visit, don’t forget to pack your solar viewing glasses. If you don’t have any, each park will sell in their visitor center or gift shop for $1 plus tax while supplies last."



State Park Eclipse Begins Time of Peak % Obscured Eclipse End Wilderness Road 1:49 p.m. 3:09 p.m. 90.1% 4:25 p.m. Sweet Run 2:02 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 89.9% 4:30 p.m. Southwest Virginia Museum 1:51 p.m. 3:10 p.m. 89.6% 4:25 p.m. Seven Bends 2:00 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 89.6% 4:30 p.m. Sky Meadows 2:01 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 89.1% 4:30 p.m. Shenandoah River 2:01 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 89.1% 4:30 p.m. Natural Tunnel 1:51 p.m. 3:10 p.m. 88.9% 4:25 p.m. Clinch River 1:52 p.m. 3:11 p.m. 88.9% 4:26 p.m. Douthat 1:57 p.m. 3:15 p.m. 87.8% 4:27 p.m. Hungry Mother 1:53 p.m. 3:12 p.m. 87.6% 4:27 p.m. Natural Bridge 1:57 p.m. 3:16 p.m. 86.7% 4:28 p.m. Leesylvania 2:02 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 86.7% 4:31 p.m. Mason Neck 2:02 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 86.7% 4:31 p.m. Claytor Lake 1:55 p.m. 3:12 p.m. 86.5% 4:27 p.m. Grayson Highlands 1:53 p.m. 3:12 p.m. 86.3% 4:27 p.m. New River Trail 1:54 p.m. 3:13 p.m. 86.2% 4:28 p.m. Widewater 2:02 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 86% 4:30 p.m. Lake Anna 2:01 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 85.8% 4:30 p.m. Caledon 2:02 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 85.4% 4:31 p.m. James River 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 85.3% 4:29 p.m. Fairy Stone 1:56 p.m. 3:14 p.m. 84.7% 4:28 p.m. Smith Mountain Lake 1:57 p.m. 3:15 p.m. 84.7% 4:29 p.m. Bear Creek Lake 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 84.3% 4:30 p.m. Powhatan 2:00 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 84.3% 4:30 p.m. Westmoreland 2:02 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 84.3% 4:31 p.m. Holliday Lake 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 84.2% 4:30 p.m. High Bridge Trail 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 83.3% 4:30 p.m. Sailor's Creek Battlefield 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 83.2% 4:30 p.m. Twin Lakes 1:59 p.m. 3:17 p.m. 82.9% 4:30 p.m. Staunton River Battlefield 1:58 p.m. 3:16 p.m. 82.6% 4:30 p.m. Pocahontas 2:01 p.m. 3:18 p.m. 82.5% 4:29 p.m. Belle Isle 2:03 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 82.4% 4:31 p.m. Staunton River 1:58 p.m. 3:16 p.m. 81.7% 4:30 p.m. Occoneechee 1:58 p.m. 3:16 p.m. 81.4% 4:29 p.m. York River 2:02 p.m. 3:21 p.m. 81.4% 4:31 p.m. Machicomoco 2:02 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 80.5% 4:31 p.m. Chippokes 2:02 p.m. 3:19 p.m. 80.3% 4:30 p.m. Kiptopeke 2:03 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 79.2% 4:32 p.m. First Landing 2:03 p.m. 3:21 p.m. 78.4% 4:31 p.m. False Cape 2:03 p.m. 3:21 p.m. 76.7% 4:31 p.m.

The AP contributed to this report.