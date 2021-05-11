Virginia under 'state of emergency' over fuel pipeline attack

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday in an effort to mitigate issues that could arise following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast and is the primary fuel source for many Virginia gas stations.

Under the state of emergency, state agencies now have the power to issue waivers to make it easier to transport fuel. It also "provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply," according to the governor's office.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Governor Northam said in a statement.

Colonial Pipeline restored some fuel delivery service by Tuesday, but the main artery of the pipeline remained shut down. Colonial has said it anticipates restoring the majority of its service by the end of the week.

Some Central Virginia gas stations have posted signed indicated they are out of gas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.