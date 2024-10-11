Virginia State addresses Kamala Harris rumor and homecoming parade route

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University has addressed the rumor that Vice President Kamala Harris would be on campus this weekend for her presidential campaign's HBCU Homecoming Tour.

"Virginia State University is aware of a post circulating on social media regarding a visit from Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential Candidate Tim Walz to the VSU campus as part of an HBCU Homecoming Tour," a Virginia State spokesperson said in a social media post. "This information has understandably created an increased level of excitement around our homecoming. However. we do understand that VP Harris cannot attend every homecoming, many of which are scheduled on the same day. Please note that the post indicates that her 'campaign' will be visiting the campus, Virginia State University has not yet received an official indication that VP Harris or Governor Walz will personally be a part of the VSU campus visit."

VSU was initially announced as the site of a planned debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, but that debate was canceled and never rescheduled once Biden dropped out of the race earlier this year.

Virginia State University

What we do know about VSU's weekend homecoming is the parade will return to its original route.

VSU officials said their iconic parade will begin at Union Train Station in Olde Towne Petersburg and end at the university’s multi-purpose center. The route was scaled down and rerouted in 2023 while the Appomattox River Canal Bridge was closed due to repairs.

Danny Giles, the associate director of VSU’s TRIO program, told CBS 6 that he and his team start preparations for the time-honored tradition in July.

This year’s theme is “The Hill Unleashed.”

“I would describe it as an icon, because the homecoming parade has been a part of the VSU community for close to, if not more than 60 plus years,” Giles explained. “It's an opportunity for the community, the campus, and alums to come back to celebrate this wonderful time that we have here on campus.”

The parade brings together local and neighboring high school marching bands, floats, organizations, officials, and more.

Some high school bands travel from New York to North Carolina to perform.

“You will see a lot of high school bands, which is great because that is continuing recruitment for the university,” Giles stated.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. VSU’s football team will compete against Bowie State University at Rogers Stadium at 2 p.m.



