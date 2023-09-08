The Virginia Spirits Expo highlights a busy weekend of fun in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- September is Virginia Spirits Month and there are events that celebrate Virginia spirits throughout the month.

The inaugural Virginia Spirits Expo is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at The Park RVA on Durham Street in Richmond.

"The Virginia Spirits Expo is a series of events that we're holding across the Commonwealth," founder Brian Sullivan said. "This is our second of four expos this year that's being held this Saturday. We also have them coming up in Fairfax and in Norfolk."

The expo will feature spirits from more than 20 Virginia distilleries.

"Everything from bourbons and rye and whiskies to vodkas and gins and rums and Virginia-made moonshine cordials and custom cocktails," Sullivan said.

Paid admission gets you in for unlimited tastings.

"There's no extra cost unless you'd like to purchase bottles to bring home with you," he said. "Many of the distilleries are going to be offering those at a 20% discount because it's Virginia spirits month."

The Virginia Spirits Expo is scheduled to remain open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Another event celebrating Virginia Spirits Month is "Virginia Distilled."

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. It will feature live music, food trucks, and samples of spirits from Virginia's finest distilleries.

Other events happening this weekend include:

The Armenian Food Festival — Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — St. James Armenian Church on Pepper Avenue

— Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — St. James Armenian Church on Pepper Avenue The 43rd Street Festival of the Arts — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 43rd Street and Forest Avenue

— Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 43rd Street and Forest Avenue AfroFest — Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Dogwood Dell

— Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Dogwood Dell Festival of India — Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Greater Richmond Convention Center

— Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Greater Richmond Convention Center Speak Up 5K/Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation — Saturday 9 a.m. — Byrd Park.

