Special Olympics Virginia Basketball Championships are 'wonderful way' to celebrate athletes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Special Olympics Virginia athletes are showcasing their skills at the 2025 Basketball Championships this weekend at Henrico's Sports and Events Center.

For the second year in a row, 114 teams from across the state are participating in the event, highlighting their dedication and teamwork.

"This is the pinnacle of our basketball season," David Thomason, the president of Special Olympics Virginia, said. "Everybody is celebrating in all the ways that we can. [We have] great games tomorrow, throughout the day. We encourage the public to come out and watch their athletes play. We have full court, we have half court and today we had skills. So it's just a wonderful way to celebrate what our athletes have done with this sport."

WATCH: Goochland athlete proving his basketball skills despite height: 'Pure love of the game'

The festivities began Saturday night with the traditional Torch March, featuring athletes and law enforcement representatives from the region.

The Henrico High School Warrior Marching Band and dancers provided entertainment for the attendees.

CBS 6's Jon Burkett had the honor of emceeing the ceremonies along with Special Olympics Global Messenger Garvin Rodrique.

